Closing arguments presented in the Henderson mass murder trial Tuesday

The trial for a mass murder that happened in 2015 continued Tuesday at the Madison County Courthouse.

Christopher Henderson is accused of murdering five people including his second wife and their unborn child, who is referred to as Lauren Brooks Smallwood in the indictment.

Both the prosecution and defense gave closing arguments Tuesday after the defense rested their case early Tuesday morning without calling a single witness to the stand.

Closing arguments started with the state going first.

Assistant District Attorney Shauna Burnett talked to the jury about the autopsy reports for all five of the victims and the surveillance video from the house on St. Clair Lane in New Market.

She specifically talked about how, based on the footage, Rhonda Carlson was only in the house for about four minutes.

Burnett then said that Henderson was in the house for about 20 minutes based on the evidence.

She said to the jury at the very end of her argument, "You having everything you need... every single thing you need to find him guilty."

Once the state finished the defense gave their closing arguments, focusing much of their arguments on Henderson’s co-defendant Rhonda Carlson. She was one of multiple prosecution witnesses who testified this week.

Defense attorney Bruce Gardner started his argument by speaking to the jury about their experience in this case.

He then went on to speak mainly about Rhonda Carlson and said that the state made a Faustian bargain with her.

Carlson does have a plea deal with the state that for her truthful testimony the death penalty is taken off the table for her case.

Gardner also spoke about the recorded jail phone call conversations she had with several of her family members where she tells them she had nothing to do with it.

He also talked about the clothes she was wearing the day of the murders.

Gardner argued to the courtroom there is no proof that the black t-shirt and jeans she was wearing earlier in the day are the same black jeans and t-shirt Rhonda was wearing later on in the interrogation room.

Carlson had previously testified that they burned Henderson's clothes but not hers.

Once the defense finished its closing argument the state gave a rebuttal.

Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann told the courtroom multiple times during the rebuttal that they did not just take Rhonda Carlson's word, that they had actual evidence to back up what she was saying.

Gann said the motive in this case is Henderson's.

He also said that "This whole thing is about [Henderson]..he's doing the research, he's making the plans."

Once the state finished their rebuttal Judge Chris Comer went over almost two hours' worth of information for the jurors.

He started with the rules of the law and ended with reading out all 15 counts of capital murder that Henderson is charged with and the elements of each one.

He said that Henderson can be found guilty of all the capital murder charges.

Jury deliberations for the trial started briefly after that before being recessed until 9 a.m. Wednesday.