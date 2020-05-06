Clear
Close contact businesses reopen in parts of Tennessee

The businesses are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.

Posted: May 6, 2020 10:41 AM
Updated: May 6, 2020 11:34 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

On Wednesday, close contact businesses in most parts of Tennessee are reopening at 50% capacity, but they have strict guidelines they have to follow:

  • Masks or facial coverings must be worn
  • Work stations have to be 6 feet apart
  • Waiting areas are not allowed to be used
  • Single-use tools must be thrown away after use

We talked to the manager of a hair salon in Fayetteville, Tennessee about how they're adapting to the changes.

It's been five weeks since the staff at Shear Frenzy Salon and Spa served their last customers. Now, a sign is posted on the door to let customers know about the new rules, such as no walk-ins allowed.

"We had people in the waiting room, which we can't have now. They have to wait outside," said salon manager Karmen Allen.

Allen started the day early opening the doors of Shear Frenzy Salon and Spa just before six Wednesday morning. By eight, she completed four haircuts and was already helping a bride-to-be prepare for her big day.

"I was very excited just to practice on my hair and actually get it done, because it's been about six months since the last time I've had it highlighted, so it really needs it," said Delaney Stevens, a client of Allen's.

Things are a little different at the salon under Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's executive order, which requires everyone inside a close contact business to wear a face covering.

"Of course they have to have a mask and we have to take their temperature before they come in," said Allen.

Cleaning is also a top priority with staff wiping down door handles and chairs between each customer. They even made their own disposable capes when they couldn't find any in stock.

"I just got some cheap garbage bags and cut them up the back and then tie them around their necks," said Allen.

Even with all of the changes, Allen and her staff are excited to see their clients again, and to fix any at-home hair cuts.

"When they come in, I'll see who trimmed their bangs and everything, but it'll be okay. We'll get through it together. We'll straighten everybody out," said Allen.

Allen told us the new rules will have an impact on the number of clients they're able to serve each day. She said she and the other stylists will be coming in early and staying later to fit in as many as possible.

