Madison authorities searching for card cloning scammer

A man using a cloned credit or debit card successfully made a purchase at the Walgreens on University Drive. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is now looking for him.

Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

The Madison County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who used cloned debit/credit cards at the Walgreens on University Drive on November 8th. 

According to authorities, one purchase was successfully made while two other attempts were declined. A cloned bank card is when an individual obtains credit card information and then takes a blank card with a card reader and transfers the credit card numbers and info onto the blank card. The scammer does not even need the physical copy of a credit card, all they need is the information. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office asks if you can identify the person to contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or email at sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.

