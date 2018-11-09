Madison authorities searching for card cloning scammer

The Madison County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect who used cloned debit/credit cards at the Walgreens on University Drive on November 8th.

According to authorities, one purchase was successfully made while two other attempts were declined. A cloned bank card is when an individual obtains credit card information and then takes a blank card with a card reader and transfers the credit card numbers and info onto the blank card. The scammer does not even need the physical copy of a credit card, all they need is the information.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office asks if you can identify the person to contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or email at sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.