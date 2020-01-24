Clock ticking for Alabama lawmakers to fix state's failing prison system

In a matter of days, Alabama will try to determine how to pay for and fix the state’s failing prison system.

The clock is ticking for state lawmakers when they return to Montgomery next month or the federal government could come in and take over.

WAAY 31 asked some of them how they plan to fix the violence, sexual assaults and civil right violations.

We found out there’s a long way to go.

"I honestly can't stand up here and tell you today we have a plan of action ready to go when we don't,"said Mac McCutcheon, Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives.

On Friday in Huntsville, three Alabama lawmakers asked local business leaders for their ideas in criminal justice reform.

The list of problems include reducing recidivism, stopping violence in state prisons and helping rehabilitate inmates. Lawmakers say it’s going to cost a lot of money.

"Department of Justice has the hammer over us in Alabama saying fix it. If you don't fix it we will. So that's putting pressure on us," said McCutcheon.

The Department of Justice told the state to get its prison problem fixed almost a year ago.

McCutcheon said lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to start and where to find the money.

"Because of the different issues surrounding the corrections issue, legislatures need to get their arms wrapped around it so they understand all the issues out there and all the ways they're being offered to fix them," said McCutcheon.

We asked Minority Leader of the Alabama House of Representatives Anthony Daniels why they do not have a plan as to where they are getting their funds for these reforms.

Daniels told WAAY 31 "there are resources available for the overcrowdedness budget right now, we seen growth in the general fund budget so I think for me it is being more responsible with the dollars that we spend".

The Department of Corrections released a strategic plan in may stating its focus to reform infrastructure, programming, culture and staffing.

"Until we determine what the cost is, then we can look at how we're gonna fund it", said Sen. Arthur Orr.