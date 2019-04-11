Clinton Avenue resurfacing changing amount of lanes on part of the Huntsville road

Thursday afternoon, one Huntsville City Council member is concerned about re-striping happening along a busy Huntsville road. Clinton Avenue between Memorial Parkway and Governors Drive will soon be reduced from four lanes to three.

The lane structure on Clinton Avenue is changing because the City of Huntsville said it will make it safer for not only drivers but also pedestrians. The city says reducing lanes will only impact the areas between Memorial Parkway and Governors Drive. The city explained they want to give drivers a dedicated turn lane, so they don't have to stop in the middle of the road to make left turns.

Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling said when the city council approved the $5 million resurfacing project, he didn't know about the changes. He's planning on making a proposal at Thursday's city council meeting, so the city has to get the council's approval.

"City council already had the authority to approve road widening projects for Cecil Ashburn, so there's no question that nothing should have taken place without city council approval to see if they wanted to have this project narrowed," Kling said.

The city's plan for the road also includes adding bike lanes and handicap accessible sidewalks along the road. Kling said he isn't opposed to making the road more pedestrian friendly--but thinks the change could cause frustration for drivers.

Kling says he hopes his fellow city council members will vote in favor of his proposal to reverse the lane restructuring on Clinton Avenue.

The City of Huntsville said all of Clinton Avenue will be repaved in three phases. The project is expected to be complete by mid-summer.