Clemson honored at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is paying tribute to Clemson for winning the national championship with a White House ceremony Monday evening.
Trump says the menu could include McDonalds, Wendy's, Burger King as well as pizza. He says, "I would think that's their favorite food."
The visit by the Clemson football team will be its second since Trump has become president. The Tigers last visited in June 2017 after their championship run the previous season.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has nominated this season's undefeated Tigers as the best college team ever. Trump calls them a "great team, an unbelievable team."
Trump has routinely sparred with professional athletes during his two years in office. College football has managed to avoid such political controversies with last year's champion Alabama also visiting the White House.
