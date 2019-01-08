Clear

Clemson blowout draws lowest TV ratings for CFP title game

Clemson won 44-16

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Clemson's blowout victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff drew a 14.6 overnight rating for ESPN across its multiple-channel broadcast, the lowest-rated title game in the 5-year-old postseason system.

The third championship meeting of the Tigers and Crimson Tide, and fourth straight playoff meeting overall, was also the most lopsided CFP final. The ratings topped out at 16.2 in the first half when the Tigers extended their lead to 15 points.

Clemson won 44-16, the largest margin of victory in a college football championship game since Alabama beat Notre Dame by 28 in the 2012 BCS title game.

Last season's Alabama overtime victory against Georgia drew a 16.7 overnight rating.

Overall, the New Year's Six games, including the Cotton and Orange bowl semifinals, averaged a 9.0 overnight rating.

