Clemson rolls over the Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game, 44 to 16. Clemson's Quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Lawrence named Offensive Player of the Game after his incredible performance in the title game.

Another guy to have an impressive game, Justyn Ross, the Central Phenix City grad put on a clinic against the guys from his home state. He had 153 receiving yards, one touchdown, and averaged 27 yards per run; an impressive game for the Alabama native.

Monday night's game marked the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between the Tigers and Tide. Clemson evened the series and beat the Tide for the national title for the second time in three seasons. Coach Nick Saban and the Tide were looking for a sixth national championship in 10 years. Instead, Clemson crushed Alabama, becoming the first opponent to beat Alabama by more than 14 points since Saban became coach in 2007.

So, those Alabama fans looking for their 18th National Title will just have to wait another year.