Clemson No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25, snaps Alabama's streak

Cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football's newest superpower.
For the first time, the defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank .
Clemson won its second national title in three seasons behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence to claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of the sport.
The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama received the other 10. Clemson snaps a record-tying string of three straight years in which Alabama was the preseason No. 1.
Georgia, Alabama's Southeastern Conference rival, is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State.
The full list is here:
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2018 final ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (52) 15-0 1540 1
2. Alabama (10) 14-1 1496 2
3. Georgia 11-3 1403 7
4. Oklahoma 12-2 1331 4
5. Ohio St. 13-1 1261 3
6. LSU 10-3 1199 6
7. Michigan 10-3 1164 14
8. Florida 10-3 1054 7
9. Notre Dame 12-1 1044 5
10. Texas 10-4 1005 9
11. Oregon 9-4 860 -
12. Texas A&M 9-4 852 16
13. Washington 10-4 786 13
14. Utah 9-5 772 -
15. Penn St. 9-4 651 17
16. Auburn 8-5 578 -
17. UCF 12-1 410 11
18. Michigan St. 7-6 377 -
19. Wisconsin 8-5 370 -
20. Iowa 9-4 330 25
21. Iowa St. 8-5 302 -
22. Syracuse 10-3 209 15
23. Washington St. 11-2 200 10
24. Nebraska 4-8 154 -
25. Stanford 9-4 141 -
Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.
