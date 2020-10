The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says investigators have charged a Clements High School teacher with school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19.

Brody Gibson, 26, is listed as a sixth- and seventh-grade social studies teachers on Clements High School's staff page.

On his personal Instagram account, Gibson is identified as the head coach of the Clements High School baseball team.

He was arrested Friday afternoon.

Bond was set at $5,000.