Clearly cold Thursday

Clouds thin a bit and through the remainder of Thursday, we'll have a mostly sunny sky. While it's going to be a beautiful day, it'll remain chilly with highs only in the mid 40s.

As Friday approaches, so does one more quick burst of showers...with a chance for some snow. It'll be near freezing Friday morning, then highs hit close to 50 during the afternoon. That means any morning snow showers will be transitioning to rain showers by late morning. All that to say, we aren't expecting any impact from Friday's snow chances, either.

The weather shapes up nicely in time for the weekend. Highs are in the lower 60s Sunday afternoon and we'll be dry both days. By Sunday night, scattered showers develop across the area and continue into Monday. Up through Super Tuesday, shower activity should be relatively scattered. We can have a few thunderstorms, too. However, the heaviest rain and greatest chance for a stronger storm looks to hold off until Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. That's good news for folks heading to the polls! Otherwise, it's warm and windy on Election Day. As a reminder, this forecast will likely be adjusted as Tuesday draws nearer, so keep checking back for updates.