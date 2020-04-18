Clearing skies today, strong storms possible Sunday

A cold front has moved through North Alabama this morning after light rain fell overnight. That cold front will keep things much cooler compared to Friday, but we will still have plenty of sunshine later on today. Clouds will clear out by lunchtime, but temperatures will only climb into the mid 60s this afternoon. Our break in the rain does not last very long, as another system makes its way into the southeast Sunday morning.

We are monitoring two waves of rain and thunderstorms for your Sunday. The first wave arrives right around sunrise. Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will linger through the mid morning hours. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rainfall and perhaps some small hail is possible. We get a break close to lunchtime before our second wave arrives mid afternoon. There are still a lot of questions with this second wave in terms of how much rain we will see and the potential for severe storms. Our far southern communities are under an Isolated risk for severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. The greater risk for severe storms remains to our south across southern Alabama, where a Numerous risk has been issued. Our severe threat could change depending on the placement of a warm front across the deep south tomorrow afternoon. If this front stays to our south, then our severe risk and heavy rain potential is lower. If the front moves further north closer to our area, then our risk for heavy rain and severe storms increases. For now, the warm front appears to stay to our south along the I-20 corridor, limiting our heavy rain and severe risk. Some strong storms still can't be ruled out tomorrow afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and heavy rain the primary threats . A brief tornado is also possible, but that threat is very low. Most spots will pick up a half inch to one inch of rain tomorrow.

We dry things out for the start of the new week before another chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms returns Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures warm back up to near normal in the low to mid 70s early next week.