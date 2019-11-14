Clearing out and staying cool Friday

Aside from the southeastern edges of Marshall and DeKalb Counties, most of North Alabama stayed dry today. We'll keep that very slight shower chance through the first half of tonight. Generally, things will be improving as we head into the weekend.

Lows dip to the mid 30s tonight. A mostly cloudy sky should prevent anything in the way of heavy frost . As clouds thins through the early morning Friday, sunshine takes temperatures into the lower 50s by the afternoon. It's still several degrees below average, even if it seems like a big warm up from earlier in the week.

There's a lot to look forward to this weekend. Cold mornings? Yes, but we'll be warming quickly. Highs Saturday are in the mid 50s and for Sunday, a few of us will hit the 60 degree mark. rain chances are low in the next 7 days. Expect only isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday.