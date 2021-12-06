Clearing out and cooling down to start Tuesday

It shouldn't be cold enough to worry about black ice and the wind should help lower that concern further as the pavement dries. That being said, a wind out of the N/NE gusting up to 20 MPH overnight will make it feel even colder tomorrow morning.

Through the rest of the week, it's relatively quiet until we get to Friday/Saturday. Temperatures stay chilly Tuesday with highs only near 50°, but we'll be gradually warming through the rest of the week. A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday into Thursday.

As moisture and temperatures increase late this week, the mention of severe weather is back. Yes, it is very early and there's still some uncertainty with the system, but right now it's looking like we might have the necessary ingredients for at least some strong to severe storms. There's warm, humid air in place early Saturday as a strong cold front pushes eastward, so this set up does bear watching in the coming days.