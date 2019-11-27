Clearing out Wednesday, a mostly sunny Thanksgiving

Heavy rain and gusty winds exited North Alabama around sunrise Wednesday morning. Our highs today came early and temperatures will gradually drop the rest of this morning and into the afternoon. North Alabama topped out in the upper 60s just after midnight but under mostly sunny skies we'll see temperatures in the mid 50s this afternoon.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be dry this year. It will be chilly in the mornings but partly to mostly sunny skies will allow for pleasant conditions in the afternoon.

The next Weather Maker arrives Saturday for North Alabama. Showers will be possible Saturday morning through the evening hours. However the main point of focus will be late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Some strong to isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Like today, most of the rain will be east of North Alabama by sunrise Sunday morning with improving conditions the rest of the day.