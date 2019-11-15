Gradual warming trend through this weekend

A system centered to our southeast will be close enough to bring cloud cover to areas east of I-65 Friday. If you are west of I-65 you will see mostly sunny to clear skies through tonight. Showers will remain to our south and east but sprinkle or stray shower can't be ruled out for Marshall or DeKalb Counties.

Clear skies tonight will allow for overnight lows to drop to the upper 20s Saturday morning. Despite the cold start highs will run in the mid to upper 50s Saturday with sunny skies. Highs will top out near 60 Sunday with increasing clouds but dry conditions.

Next workweek will bring a couple of cold fronts. A few stray showers will be possible Monday evening and into Tuesday but most areas will remain dry. Better chances for rain will arrive by Thursday. Rain totals with this next cold front will be between 0.10" - 0.50".