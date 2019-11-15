Clear
Gradual warming trend through this weekend

North Alabama will see sunny skies to partly cloudy skies depending on your location Friday. Highs in the low 50s today but closer to 60 by Sunday.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 8:21 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A system centered to our southeast will be close enough to bring cloud cover to areas east of I-65 Friday.  If you are west of I-65 you will see mostly sunny to clear skies through tonight.  Showers will remain to our south and east but sprinkle or stray shower can't be ruled out for Marshall or DeKalb Counties.

Clear skies tonight will allow for overnight lows to drop to the upper 20s Saturday morning.  Despite the cold start highs will run in the mid to upper 50s Saturday with sunny skies.  Highs will top out near 60 Sunday with increasing clouds but dry conditions.

Next workweek will bring a couple of cold fronts.  A few stray showers will be possible Monday evening and into Tuesday but most areas will remain dry.  Better chances for rain will arrive by Thursday. Rain totals with this next cold front will be between 0.10" - 0.50".

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
