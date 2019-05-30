Cleanup underway after car crashes into New Hope’s Care Center

Employees are cleaning up damage after a car crashed into The Care Center in New Hope on Thursday.
No one was in the building at the time. Employees think the driver, who wasn’t hurt, must’ve lost control of the car in the curve just before the building.
This location is the business office for The Care Center, which seeks to impact southeastern Madison County by reducing poverty through education initiatives, employment resources, recovery programs. and emergency services.
The building, located at 5451 Main Drive in New Hope, will be closed for a few weeks to rebuild.
The food pantry and thrift store locations are still open, and anyone who needs to get in touch with the office should call 256-723-2281.
