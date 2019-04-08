Cleanup process underway in Marshall County after tornado

We're waiting to learn when the National Weather Service will head out to Marshall County, after its survey team confirmed a tornado occurred there Monday morning They'll likely hit Mt. Olive Drive in Guntersville.

Heather Chandler, a customer service representative, was already working when that tornado came through. She said she began to hear loud noises and the sky got dark, and she knew it was time to get to herself and her customers to safety.

"My doors were swinging open, and they swung all the way open and all you could see was black. Everything was pitch black," Chandler said. "When the power went out, I told them, 'I think the tornadoes coming. We need to get in the bathroom.'"

Three miles down the road, people who live on Mt. Olive Drive and Mt. Olive Road experienced damage in their neighborhoods. Now, hours later, the cleanup process is well underway.

"Got outside and fences was all torn down, all scattered all over the neighbors," said Tony Carnley, who lives in the area. "Working together down there and clearing the roads, so a lot of volunteers."

