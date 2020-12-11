Cleanup ongoing after Albertville wreck

Authorities are dealing with the cleanup of an overturned vehicle that took place on US 431 near AL 75 in Albertville.
Traffic is flowing normally now, but work continues.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|38794
|548
|Mobile
|21704
|386
|Madison
|16115
|163
|Tuscaloosa
|14931
|191
|Montgomery
|13445
|255
|Shelby
|12254
|86
|Baldwin
|10288
|141
|Lee
|8499
|72
|Morgan
|8129
|62
|Etowah
|7693
|74
|Marshall
|7551
|64
|Calhoun
|7534
|129
|Houston
|5907
|46
|DeKalb
|5635
|48
|Cullman
|5474
|57
|Limestone
|5068
|49
|St. Clair
|5058
|60
|Lauderdale
|4917
|60
|Elmore
|4803
|72
|Walker
|4293
|113
|Jackson
|4188
|24
|Talladega
|4180
|61
|Colbert
|3686
|53
|Blount
|3600
|47
|Autauga
|3186
|42
|Coffee
|2821
|25
|Franklin
|2808
|34
|Dale
|2675
|59
|Chilton
|2507
|47
|Dallas
|2467
|34
|Covington
|2465
|38
|Russell
|2430
|6
|Escambia
|2214
|32
|Tallapoosa
|2018
|92
|Chambers
|1977
|55
|Clarke
|1755
|23
|Pike
|1712
|16
|Marion
|1632
|39
|Winston
|1613
|25
|Lawrence
|1525
|36
|Geneva
|1374
|12
|Marengo
|1374
|24
|Pickens
|1370
|23
|Bibb
|1359
|40
|Butler
|1287
|42
|Barbour
|1258
|30
|Cherokee
|1149
|24
|Fayette
|1117
|16
|Randolph
|1116
|27
|Hale
|1099
|33
|Washington
|992
|22
|Clay
|991
|27
|Henry
|956
|7
|Monroe
|895
|11
|Cleburne
|858
|14
|Lowndes
|850
|30
|Macon
|823
|23
|Lamar
|806
|8
|Conecuh
|770
|15
|Crenshaw
|761
|31
|Perry
|729
|9
|Bullock
|722
|20
|Wilcox
|694
|18
|Sumter
|636
|22
|Greene
|518
|18
|Choctaw
|444
|20
|Coosa
|423
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|52963
|725
|Davidson
|48146
|456
|Knox
|22903
|194
|Rutherford
|21014
|189
|Hamilton
|20052
|204
|Williamson
|13169
|91
|Sumner
|11785
|152
|Out of TN
|10472
|57
|Wilson
|8966
|99
|Montgomery
|7929
|97
|Sullivan
|7888
|126
|Washington
|7457
|128
|Maury
|7000
|82
|Blount
|6924
|68
|Unassigned
|6807
|35
|Putnam
|6634
|86
|Bradley
|6473
|43
|Madison
|6129
|125
|Sevier
|5964
|42
|Robertson
|4557
|57
|Tipton
|4181
|42
|Hamblen
|4168
|64
|Greene
|3815
|77
|Gibson
|3798
|75
|Anderson
|3741
|38
|Dyer
|3531
|59
|Coffee
|3460
|46
|Dickson
|3382
|41
|Bedford
|3375
|45
|Carter
|3304
|72
|Lawrence
|3227
|39
|McMinn
|3179
|59
|Cumberland
|3041
|42
|Obion
|2991
|60
|Roane
|2898
|36
|Warren
|2874
|21
|Jefferson
|2757
|38
|Loudon
|2731
|21
|Monroe
|2648
|47
|Fayette
|2551
|40
|Franklin
|2536
|41
|Hawkins
|2451
|39
|Hardeman
|2420
|40
|Weakley
|2414
|38
|Lauderdale
|2225
|25
|Henderson
|2194
|36
|Lincoln
|2148
|24
|Carroll
|2105
|37
|Rhea
|2103
|37
|White
|2087
|24
|Wayne
|2068
|13
|Marshall
|2049
|22
|Macon
|2028
|32
|Hardin
|2025
|30
|Trousdale
|1960
|12
|Cheatham
|1937
|18
|Cocke
|1924
|30
|Campbell
|1858
|26
|Henry
|1818
|24
|Haywood
|1797
|30
|Giles
|1752
|51
|Overton
|1661
|37
|Smith
|1585
|19
|Johnson
|1564
|25
|McNairy
|1534
|34
|DeKalb
|1470
|25
|Hickman
|1400
|19
|Fentress
|1384
|27
|Scott
|1376
|9
|Marion
|1369
|22
|Bledsoe
|1305
|5
|Crockett
|1274
|29
|Lake
|1268
|8
|Grainger
|1242
|21
|Chester
|1157
|25
|Claiborne
|1132
|11
|Unicoi
|1068
|30
|Decatur
|1026
|14
|Benton
|967
|19
|Cannon
|950
|4
|Morgan
|938
|8
|Lewis
|903
|16
|Grundy
|898
|14
|Union
|862
|6
|Humphreys
|858
|8
|Polk
|821
|15
|Jackson
|789
|17
|Sequatchie
|678
|5
|Stewart
|677
|18
|Houston
|637
|21
|Meigs
|635
|13
|Clay
|629
|19
|Perry
|577
|22
|Moore
|459
|4
|Pickett
|435
|16
|Van Buren
|423
|4
|Hancock
|239
|4