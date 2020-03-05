Cleanup efforts continue in Middle Tennessee Thursday

In Putnam County, you can see debris everywhere and the power is out.The National Weather Service says at least 20 homes were destroyed. Putnam county alone lost 18 lives, including 5 childnen.

"Those children lost their lives. Families. There are some friends up the road. The Curtis’ I knew them. We played football, baseball, and basketball. It’s just unreal,” Roy Hall.

This morning Putnam County emergency management officials say only tornado victims will be allowed in the severely damaged area there. They are still searching for one unaccounted for person.

This morning in Davidson County, we're expecting an update from Nashville officials on cleanup efforts after a tornado tore through parts of that city. Right now, 28 thousand people in the city are still without power. Generators are set up to provide a little light here in the Germantown neighborhood. Crews have a lot of work to do here in Nashville today, but there's no shortage of help here in the volunteer state. People are coming together to lend a hand. Most of the people w talked to yesterday were helping complete strangers.

I spoke with one group who set up a grill to provide free food outside a north nashville neighborhood.

"To see the devastation that's taken place, its heartbreaking, but the thing you find solace in is seeing the community coming together," Jonas Oglesby.

The big update people here are waiting for today in Nashville is the power. We still don't know when everything will be back online. That news conference is at 10:30 this morning.