Cleaning supplies industry experiencing major boom during coronavirus

The cleaning supplies industry is seeing a boom in sales! According to some estimates, the pandemic led to more than double the usual sales of aerosol disinfectants, bath wipes, and other multipurpose cleaners.

"We've really picked up a lot of walk in traffic more people have found out about us and we have waiting lists now for certain supplies which we haven't had in the past," Kerri Hagood, the sales and office manager at Paper and Plus of Athens, said.

Hagood said the store has been open for 16 years, but this year is the busiest they've ever been.

She said customers are mostly after personal protective gear like masks and gloves - but are also buying things like disinfectants and hand sanitizer. She said it takes a lot of organization on their part to make sure they have enough supplies to meet their customers needs.

"I place orders at least three times a week and I constantly keep in touch with my vendors to make sure I'm in line to get any of the products," she said.

Hagood said she doesn't think the boom in business is going away anytime soon.

"I do feel like it will pick up as more businesses open because some of them are still closed. A lot of the churches are still closed. So, once everything gets back going ad everything gets back in order, they're definitely going to need more cleaning supplies," she said."

And, Hagood says they're doing everything they can to stick around and be there for their customers

"Our customers do need us right now and yes we feel very fortunate that we are able to help so many."

Hagood told me they are also offering curbside pickup for their customers.