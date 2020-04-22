Coronavirus cleaning leads to uptick in Alabama Poison Control Center calls

WAAY 31 learned more people are calling the Poison Control Center in Alabama!

The center says the number of calls is up since the coronavirus pandemic began because of harmful exposure to cleaning supplies!

The director at the Poison Information Center, Ann Slattery, said everyday household items like bleach and disinfecting wipes are the two products they are getting the most calls about right now.

She said even though a majority of the calls are from parents whose children have been exposed, they've been getting calls from all age groups about this.

"We have seen an increase of 38 percent about exposures to cleaning products, so we've seen higher than the rest of the nation,' she said.

And, it's not by a small amount. Slattery said that jump is 18-percent higher than the rest of the country! She said most of their calls are from parents whose children have been exposed.

Ingested a cleaning product, or sprayed it in their eyes or they pulled a bottle of bleach over and it poured all over their skin, got in their diapers that kind of thing," Slattery said.

But, she said children aren't the only ones being exposed to harsh chemicals - the uptick in calls are coming from people of all ages. Most of the calls impacting adults come from people mixing chemicals to try to make them stronger or doubling the amount necessary.

She said each person's reaction is going to be different when exposed.

"It depends on the amount, and the route, and the age, and the weight and the symptoms," Slattery said.

The Alabama Department of public health says you should follow these guidelines when it comes to handling cleaning products:

Use all cleaners and disinfectants according to manufacturer's label directions.

Allow proper ventilation before and after application.

Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.

Always keep cleaners and disinfectants out of the reach of children.

Slattery said when people call they try to give advice that will allow them to stay healthy and at home.

She said because of coronavirus, the center's doing everything they can to help people recover at home and stay out of the emergency room, where there's the risk for exposure. But, if you do need to go to the ER, they'll let you know.