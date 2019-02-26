Clean-up underway in Colbert County as floodwaters recede

Clean-up is underway in Colbert County, where floodwaters have gone down in some neighborhoods.

On Roosevelt Avenue in Muscle Shoals, residents are no longer having to use boats to get to their homes. However, some residents are having to rip out drywall to stop mold from growing in their homes. In some of these houses, the water got up at least a foot tall.

Some residents' belongings are piled up along the street. They are hopeful a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster deceleration will be signed by President Trump.

Terry McGregor lives on Roosevelt Avenue and said now that the floodwaters have gone down, he's no longer having to use a boat to get to his house.

"It's been kind of a clean-up process ... It was a huge mess in here earlier," he said.

McGregor's church family stepped up to help his family rip out drywall and cabinets in their home.

"They are putting what's in the bible into action, and it's one thing to talk about it and quote it back, but it's a whole lot of another thing to actually put it into real life, and I am so grateful," he said.

While McGregor was cleaning up from the floods, state emergency management officials spent the day in Colbert County surveying flood damage to homes and other places.

"We have to show that the impacts are more than the community can do," said Brett Howard, the director of recovery operations with the Alabama EMA.

McGregor, who doesn't have flood insurance, hopes the federal government will step in and help the Shoals to recover.

"I would hope the president would sign this and that what EMA and different ones are trying to accomplish will be effective and get us some help," he said.