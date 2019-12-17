Clean up from storms continues in Athens

Clean up efforts are moving forward in the Athens areas as people pick up the pieces of debris left behind by the storm.

The sounds of clean up can be heard here at this house on Cambridge lane in Athens.

Candy Bailey says she went down to a neighbor's house to get in their storm shelter to wait out the storm.

"It got real bad for about 5 minutes and then we waited a while it got kinda calm, so we came back home and that’s when the blue flashing lights were on our yard and that’s when we found all this," said Candy Bailey, who lives in Athens.

This, meaning the debris and damage in her yard.

"My first thought was everything’s gone. That was my first thought, and thankful that we weren’t here because it could have been a lot worse than it was," said Candy Bailey, who lives in Athens.

Bailey says she's blessed no one was hurt.

"We can replace what’s here, and compared to a lot of people that lost their life," said Candy Bailey, who lives in Athens.

Bailey says this isn't the worst thing she's had to endure.

She is a cancer survivor and says it will take a lot more to break her spirit.

"This is nothing compared to what we’ve been through, really it’s nothing," said Candy Bailey, who lives in Athens.

"We came out and looked and thought everything was ok till we came to the front and it had taken our front porch," said Tammy Knox, porch damaged by the storm.

Tammy Knox says she and her family were in the storm shelter when the storm came through Athens.

"We’ve only been in the house for three weeks. This is our dream home, but you know we’re thankful, we’re blessed that nobody got hurt. We were all safe in the storm shelter," said Tammy Knox, porch damaged by the storm.

Tammy says this is not the first time she has had to rebuild.

"My parents home got hit in the last tornado that was bad up in Clemens," said Tammy Knox, porch damaged by the storm.

Knox says she is thankful no one got hurt and she is ready to rebuild.

"It could have been a lot worse and I’m just grateful that it wasn’t," said Tammy Knox, porch damaged by the storm.