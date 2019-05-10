Clean-up efforts underway after tornado damages Lincoln County home

The National Weather Service released their findings just hours ago after an EF-0 tornado blew through parts of Alabama and Tennessee.

The survey reveals the tornado started in Hazel Green in Madison County and continued to Hunter Road, just across the state line in Lincoln County, Tennessee. The report goes on to explain one house on Hunter Road was heavily damaged from up-rooted trees, and that is where the tornado peaked in strength.

"She's a sweet old woman, and now she's on her own, and had no one there," Hayley Newton said, after her neighbors house was damaged.

Newton lives just steps away from the damaged house on Hunter Road, a house that faced some of the worst damage from Thursday's tornado. Fallen trees lay on the roof while other debris took down power lines. Newton has known the neighbor since she was a kid.

"When I was younger, me and one of my siblings, we used to go across the street and ride bikes next door," Newton recalled.

According to the NWS report, the EF-0 tornado peaked around 80 MPH. Up-rooted trees were the primary causes of damage. The report says the tornado traveled northeast before starting to weaken near Jeans Road in Lincoln County.

Alyssa bennett ran downstairs when she started hearing the wind and rain pick up.

"I was inside and I got the tornado warning, it freaks me out cause I don't like tornadoes," Bennett said.

But after seeing emergency crews lined up and down the road, Bennett immediately thought of the woman who lives across the street.

"Like of all people up and down this road....it had to happen to her," Bennett questioned.

WAAY31 is told the house has no power and there are giant holes in the roof that are being addressed immediately. One family member said crews will be working on it every day, especially with more rain to come. Newton wants to do her part.

"It's heartbreaking... But I know me and my family will probably be over this weekend helping," Newton said.

A tarp currently covers the holes in the roof. WAAY31 is told the homeowner does have insurance.