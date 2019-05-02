Clear

Class 4A Area 13 Championship, Mustangs win it all

Madison Academy got the 15-0 win over Danville to win the tournament.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Lady Mustangs were on fire Thursday. They beat Danville 15-0 in the area championship. 

Both teams advance to regional play. 

