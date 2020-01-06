Civil rights group planning more meeting to discuss fate of historically black high school

Students at one Lawrence County High School returned for the new semester Monday while the fate of their school is in limbo.

The NAACP wants to make sure everyone’s voice is heard before a decision is made about RA Hubbard High School.

It’s listed as a failing school, and the civil rights group is concerned parents don’t understand what’s next for the only predominantly black school in the county.

"She was just real happy with being back," Lawanda Watkins, a parent, told WAAY 31.

Watkins told us the only thing on her daughter's mind Monday was going back for the new at the high school. Some are concerned it could be one of the last semesters at the historically black high school. Last semester, Lawrence County Schools sent a note to parents letting them know their options.

"It was really tricky," Watkins said.

So, the NAACP set up a meeting Sunday to help parents who wanted clarification about a letter the school superintendent sent last year.

"They're still trying to seek more information and they just want guidance and they want to know what's the next steps," Bobby Diggs, the first Vice President of the Lawrence County NAACP, said.

The letter listed three options for parents. Keep their children at RA Hubbard, send them to another high school in or out of the district or send them to private school. Because of low enrollment, if too many students leave, the district may shut down RA Hubbard.

"The students they were a little disturbed about the whole process,' Diggs said. 'They weren't sure if they were going to be at RA Hubbard and they just wanted some answers," Diggs said.

The NAACP is in the process of planning that meeting for students. It’s expected to happen in the next few weeks.

"It's effecting them so they have the right to know," Watkins said.

Watkins believes it’s important to keep the school open.

"A lot of smart educated people came from this school and it's worth fighting for so we gone fight," she said.

Parents have until March 1 to get those letters returned back to the school district. The district will take a look at the responses given and make a decision on the fate of RA Hubbard then.