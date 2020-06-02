Civil rights activist continues fight for equality in North Alabama

Tuscumbia held a peaceful protest Monday night outside the Colbert County Courthouse.

More than a hundred people gathered, including Reverend Charles Dale.

Dale has spent the majority of his life advocating for equality. He drove up from Russellville on Monday to be alongside the Shoals community, as they demand change. His advocacy started alongside Dr. King during the Civil Rights Movement.

"I can't understand why that our fellow man, cannot see the importance of us loving one another," Dale said.

A member of the NAACP, Dale continues to dedicate his time to activism. However, he admits right now, he is frustrated.

"Out of all the marches we have done with Dr. King and then Selma going across the bridge, I look at this and I ask myself, what's the use?" Dale said.

But then Dale said he remembers the change that has happened as a result of the Civil Rights Movement, including the right to vote. He said Monday, as he saw the young men and women out in Tuscumbia rallying together, he felt hope.

"It makes me feel good, and it makes me want to run on just a little while longer," Dale said.

However, it still does not take away from the pain he felt watching George Floyd die.

"This thing that is going on right now, it really bothers me because we have got to make a change," Dale said. "We have got to make a difference."

Dale said he is encouraging everyone to use their right to vote and bring awareness to voter oppression. He said right now, it is important everyone rallying is also thinking about what happens in November, and makes their voice heard at the ballot box, too.