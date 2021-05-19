Civil group calls for Mayor Battle's resignation again

The Rosa Parks Day Committee of Huntsville-Madison County reinstated their call Wednesday afternoon for both the mayor and police chief to resign.

The committee released a statement saying how disturbed they are that Mayor Tommy Battle would show support for Officer William Darby once again.

That's because last week he provided the committee with an updated statement, one where he does not show support for Officer Darby.

According to the information in their statement Battle contradicted what he said to the committee a day later by telling a reporter he stands by his original statement and his revised statement.

In the original statement, Battle said Darby followed protocol.

The committee believes Battle's support of Darby reflects poorly on the city of Huntsville.

Now because of Mayor Battle's recent comments, the committee will no longer be meeting with him on Thursday.

Mayor Tommy Battle did address the Rosa Day Parks Committee's most recent statement Wednesday afternoon in his own statement.

In the statement, he said he is disappointed that they have chosen to end productive dialogue and that, "Progress is difficult without dialogue."

He also mentioned that when he met with committee members last week they had a good conversation.

The committee also continues to call for Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray to resign as well, but McMurray has not even released a statement addressing the committee and their concerns.