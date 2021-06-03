Local civic group requests federal investigation into HPD

The Rosa Parks Committee of Huntsville/Madison County sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking them to look into the Huntsville Police Department's actions.

The group's main concern is how HPD responded to protests in downtown Huntsville one year ago, as well officer William Darby's conviction for the murder of Jeffrey Parker.

The letter is their way of showing how committed they are to seeing police reform. Since they haven't seen the changes they'd hoped for from local leaders, the committee is now requesting help on the federal level.

Specifically, the committee wants the DOJ to review how HPD responds to mental health calls, protests, and minorities.

The group hopes by getting the DOJ involved, they'll be able to provide suggestions on how to implement changes in Huntsville's police department.

"We expect the department of justice to document and affirm what has already been documented, and maybe do some further documentation to get to some root causes. Hopefully to make some concrete suggestions on what needs to happen and maybe even to demand that there be certain changes in training and protocols and perhaps even personnel," says David Person, media liaison for Rosa Parks Committee.

As far as personnel, the committee is asking for Police Chief Mark McMurray to be terminated.

The letter specifically calls out Mayor Tommy Battle and Police Chief McMurray for their continued support of officer William Darby, even after his murder conviction for a shooting in the line of duty. Person says change needs to start from the top, which is why they are asking for Chief McMurray to be terminated.

"[We want to continue to] advocate for a change in culture that will benefit the whole community, and will help the many, many good officers that are out there, and the many, many good leaders who are part of the police structure, to do the jobs that they've been doing and trying to do," says Person.

He hopes the letter will push local leaders such as Mayor Battle to make changes in the police department.

"We will wait to see what response we get from the Department of Justice, but in the meantime we want to continue to send this message out to the public and to our elected officials that this has to change. We shouldn't have to wait on the Department of Justice to do certain things," says Person.

He emphasized that the Rosa Parks Committee is not an anti-police group, they are an anti-bad police group. He says in order for the bad policing to stop, there needs to be a culture change from the top down.

Now, the group waits for a response from the Department of Justice. It's unclear how long that response could take, whether it's one week or one month. But even if they don't get a response, the group hopes the letter will put pressure on local leaders such as Mayor Battle to make some changes in the police department.