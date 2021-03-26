City workers clearing roads in Fort Payne after Thursday's storms

Some areas in North Alabama are still dealing with the aftermath of Thursday night's storms.

Fort Payne experienced some flash flooding, but many areas look vastly different on Friday than the way they were during Thursday's storms. Mayor Brian Baine said it's not surprising.

On the left, you can see road conditions on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Fort Payne. The image on the right shows how the roads have cleared up on Friday, March 26, 2021.

“We could have a major disaster, and then, the next morning, the sun comes up and everything looks like, well, nothing really happened, because we’ve had workers out there making sure things are cleaned up like it should be," he said.

Areas of Airport Road off Glenn Boulevard had a significant change from one day to another. On Thursday, parking lots were flooded and cars were stuck in water, but on Friday, there was just some mud in the road.

Mayor Baine credits the roads being drivable to their city workers that sometimes get overlooked.

“They’re not out there in the frontlines, and people don’t see what they’re doing, but they’re in the background doing the things that if they weren’t doing what they’re doing, then the ones in the frontlines or the ones that are out there couldn’t do the things that they’re doing," he said.

Public Works and other city departments are working to make the undrivable roads become safe for people to travel on.

“Things that they’re doing, and that they did last night, and early hours of this morning, it’s helped make it to where it is drivable today and you don’t have a whole lot of mess," said Mayor Baine.

They've been removing tree limbs from roads and things blocking storm drains.

Mayor Baine said the flooding was inevitable from the amount of rain we received.

“We got so much water at one time and it had nowhere to go, so naturally, it’s just going to go wherever it can go," he said.

The mayor said they're still working through the damage from Thursday night's storm.