City won't say how it’s paying for legal fees of Huntsville police officer convicted of murder

WAAY 31 is working to get answers on how your tax dollars are being spent toward the defense of a Huntsville police officer convicted of murder.

The Huntsville City Council approved $125,000 for William Darby’s defense. We wanted to know from where in the city budget that money is being pulled.

When asked, city officials told WAAY 31 they're not making any further comment at this time.

"There is nothing new to report," city spokesperson Kelly Schrimsher said.

After receiving that response, we asked the city again about where the $125,000 is coming from, but have not heard back.

Some city council members recently said they regret approving those funds.

"I made a mistake," Councilmember Devyn Keith said.

Keith declined an interview on Tuesday, but during last Thursday's city council meeting he spoke about his decision to approve $125,000 to pay for the defense of Officer Darby.

"I made a decision, a biased one, without knowing everything and that is my fault," Keith said.

Keith said he didn't do his homework when he approved the resolution. The city council was not allowed to see any of the evidence or body camera footage before they voted to approve the funds for Darby's defense in 2019.

Fast forward to today, Darby is now convicted of murder and people are asking council members to be accountable. Keith says he's taking responsibility.

"It means that I was ignorant, and now educated I have no excuse," Keith said.

The city says Mayor Tommy Battle had no comment when it comes to Keith's comments on Thursday.

Because Darby is facing a Class A felony, Alabama law says a court-appointed attorney could only charge a maximum fee of $4,000. The city approved more than 30 times that amount.

At this time, it's still unclear how much Darby's defense currently costs. That's because the city's legal department is still working to determine that amount, and Darby is going through with the appeals process.

Battle is expected to meet with the Rosa Parks Day Committee Thursday morning to discuss Darby's case.

This comes after the civic group and state lawmakers called for Huntsville leaders either to stop supporting Darby after his murder conviction or to resign.

The group says it did meet with Battle last week to talk about the case. That's when the mayor amended his statement to only say he respects both the jury's decision and Darby's right to an appeal. Originally, the mayor said Darby followed protocol and did what he was trained to do.

The Rosa Parks Day Committee is calling for changes in policing.

