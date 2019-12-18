City won't let non-profit serve free meals in new space

The city of Florence has put a stop to building plans for a local non-profit that feeds people for free.

The non-profit "Room at the Table" has been operating out of a church for about a year feeding almost 100 people a day for free with volunteers seven days a week. The non-profit's goal was to have their own space one day and that's when they started leasing a building on North Wood Avenue. The non-profit had not applied for a building permit yet, because they needed to go over plans to renovate the new space.

After leasing the building the first thing they did was pay to have the utilities turned on so they could see exactly what parts needed to be renovated, even though Florence Utilities cashed their check, no utilities were turned on, because the city said the building isn't zoned for what the non-profit wants the space to be. The city also denied their certificate of occupancy, which means they can't feed people at their new location.

"That's a sad part of it but the real issues is we have a lot of families and people that we serve that rely on us and they are the ones getting messed up by this the most," said Emily Rhodes, the coordinator for Room at the Table.

"Everyday we're not open is a day we don't feed a hungry kid," added Krista Manchester, the director of Room at the Table.

The non-profit applied for a certificate of occupancy as an event center since most of the food they serve is prepared off site by volunteers, but the city denied it saying that the intended use of the space did not fit the definition of an event center in the city's zoning ordinance. The previous business that had leased the space did use it as an event center that hosted baby showers and other gatherings.

"Once the city told us that they did not approve of this location we filed an appeal," said Rhodes.

Now the non-profit will have to go before the zoning board for a hearing sometime in January. For volunteers with the non-profit they tell us it's not just about serving a hot meal but bringing the community together. The non-profit said they serve a variety of people from single family parents, to college kids.

"We need to take our blessings and move our blessings onto other people so that everyone can feel grace and community," said Room at the Table volunteer, Carolyn Webb.

Since the non-profit can't serve hot meals from their North Wood Avenue location they have teamed up with two other churches to temporarily serve two hot meals a week and pack up canned goods for people to take home. An official date for the zoning board hearing has not been set.