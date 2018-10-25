Clear

Huntsville city council votes to demolish Sparkman Homes pending federal approval

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has to approve the demolition before it happens.

If everything goes according to plan, Sparkman Homes will be demolished in about a year, and as of tonight the city of Huntsville is taking care of the demolition.

Before the demolition happens, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has to approve the relocation of every Sparkman Homes resident and the demolition of the property. After that, the city will step in and knock down the buildings. In exchange for the city’s work, the housing authority will give the city a piece of land on Lowery Boulevard where the city plans to build a park.

The city of Huntsville and Huntsville Housing Authority are two separate entities. Even though the city agreed to do the demolition, what happens to the land where Sparkman Homes sits now is up to the housing authority.

