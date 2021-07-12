City to spend around $200 million dollars on improvements to I-565 interchange on Memorial Parkway

The city of Huntsville is looking to spend nearly $200 million to improve safety and traffic flow to and from Huntsville.

The I-565 interchange at Memorial Parkway is something Mayor Tommy Battle said needs remodeling in order to keep up with the growth the city is seeing.

"Today it’s doing 100,000 trips a day," said Mayor Battle. "It’s one of those intersections to make sure we're successful for the future."

Mayor Battle said the improvements "will make sure our transportation grid holds up."

Chasity Alexander makes the trip to Huntsville from Harvest nearly every day. She said the traffic in the morning makes her trip an hour and a half long.

"If there’s an accident or anything, the lanes get pretty backed up," Alexander said. "We’ve seen a lot of rain lately and I’ve seen some pretty bad accidents and then those commutes take two hours."

Mayor Battle said safety and traffic flow will be addressed in the new infrastructure. Two of Alexander's top concerns with the current I-565 interchange at Memorial Parkway.

"You’re not coming up to that intersection where you’re going to have to weave to the left to get into the left two lanes to be able to continue to go south or north, you’re going to find safer travel to and from work," said Mayor Battle.

Battle said right now they're working to get improvements on the Federal Highway Transportation Plan and then the city will begin finalizing plans with the Alabama Department of Transportation and city engineers.

"It will take years before this is finished and years before we can even start it because it’ll be lined up in a line with a lot of other plans that are out there," said Mayor Battle.

Although Alexander gets frustrated with the commute, she said the city is growing in ways no one expected and that makes her excited for Huntsville's future.

"Make our city beautiful, expand and grow, we need the change," said Alexander.

Mayor Battle said they're in the beginning phases but that the new infrastructure will focus on safety while moving traffic more efficiently.