City to honor Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad volunteer for 40 years of service

A man described as a tenacious volunteer for the Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad will receive special recognition Thursday night.

The Huntsville City Council will introduce a resolution honoring John Ormsby for 40 years of service to the all-volunteer Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad.

Ormsby continues his commitment to the squad by working a 12-hour shift every Thursday night and answering calls to provide rescue services.

Ormsby has donated well over 30,000 hours of service to local citizens and has helped save countless lives during his 40 years, according to the resolution.