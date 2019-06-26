City of Huntsville responds to neighbors outraged over Governors Drive repaving

The City of Huntsville is responding to neighbors who are outraged over the repaving along Governors Drive.

Homeowners say people are cutting through Parkhill Drive to avoid the backup, and they get stuck in traffic for hours. In some cases, people say they can't even park in their driveways.

The city said it's aware of the complaints and is exploring better ways to deal with the increase of traffic. It's reminding drivers to accommodate for the time before heading out the door.

"We're really asking people try to remind folks, maybe leave a little early, maybe get with your employer and see if you can come in a little late," Captain Ken Brooks with the Huntsville Police Department said.

Brooks said he knows frustrations are mounting as the state repaves Governors Drive. The road is a main alternate route for thousands of drivers, while the city works on Cecil Ashburn Drive. One driver who lives in Hampton Cove, Jay Jones, says he travels the route often.

Jones said he doesn't think anyone anticipated how much congestion there would be.

"If there are alternate routes that people can find to make their drive time quicker, they'll do that," he said.

Tensions came to a boil Tuesday night, when a series of crashes on Governors Drive caused Parkhill Drive to look more like a parking lot. Huntsville police responded on Wednesday saying "just adjust your schedule so that all that traffic is not occurring at one time."

The city said it will be increasing police presence in the area to try to prevent accidents. It will also launch a summer slow down campaign to remind drivers of all the construction and to slow down.