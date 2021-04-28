City responds to Huntsville Police Advisory Council Report on June 2020 protests

During a regularly scheduled work session Wednesday, the city responded to the Huntsville Police Advisory Council's report.

Huntsville City administrator John Hamilton presented on the police department's behalf, and Chief McMurray only responded to council questions and recommendations. McMurray did say there is room for improvement.

"The main takeaway is we have a lot of work to do and a lot of miscommunication as it pointed out but there is a lot of ways we can get better," McMurray said.

The city did agree some recommendations in the report are things they can work on, but most of Hamilton's presentation focused on discrepancies they found in the report's findings.

Hamilton disputed the report's claim that training documents were not given to the advisory council for them to review. He says the training records amount to thousands of pages, and printing them off would have been an inefficient way to assist the advisory's investigation. Hamilton says they did, however, offer the advisory council another way to view the documents.

"They were offered the opportunity to come here and review those in their current form, the electronic more efficient way to do that. Now, it's very unfortunate they ultimately did not have a review of those documents," Hamilton said.

Another issue Hamilton had with the report was a claim that the city forbid officers to speak to the council. Hamilton says the advisory council gave them a list of officers they wanted to speak to. They gave those officers the opportunity, but it was voluntary.

"The officers were not barred from speaking, they were notified of that, and it is absolutely true that none of those officers chose to speak, that's very unfortunate," he said.

Hamilton also pointed out that tear gas was not used during the June 3 protest. He said it was CS gas instead. He said the reason behind using CS gas was to create distance between police and protesters and says the actions taken by the department that night were justified.

"All of their actions were designed to disperse the crowd and the irritants are one of the ways you communicate to people and ultimately convince them that you need to leave," he said.

When asked about some council members asking for accountability and new policies for the police department, Chief McMurray said it brings up further conversation.

"Those are going to bring some great discussions because some of these measures are being tried in other cities already, and some of them are brand new to the legal field and that's the great thing about an advisory committee isn't it," he said.

The city council members and the mayor only responded and gave recommendations after the presentation on how to move forward. No voting was done. The next city council meeting is scheduled in May.