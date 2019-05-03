City officials split on future of abandoned Decatur fire station

Demolition or donation. Those are the two options for the old abandoned fire station No. 4 off of 3rd Street in Decatur. City officials say the Boys and Girls Club is asking for the facility to be donated to them.

They would turn it into a teen facility, splitting up younger children in the program from older kids. The organization would pay for all of the repairs, removing lead paint and black mold, to make sure there are no health hazards.

"If you feel that you can use this building and you want to pay for it, then absolutely let's talk about it," Decatur City Council President Paige Bibbee said.

Bibbee is on board with giving the abandoned facility to the Boys and Girls Club, but some others are not. Councilman Billy Jackson wants the building torn down. Mayor Tab Bowling tells WAAY 31, he does too. He said donating the building would be a duplication of services, since another youth facility is just a mile away.

"We have over 5,000 kids in our school system that qualify for services that any youth service organization could fill," Bibbee said.

Bibbee tells WAAY 31 destroying the building could cost the city an estimated $10,000, money that could be used for more important things.

"We are trying to catch up on paving of roads," Bibbee said. "Things that people when we were elected, said were most important."

There will be a work session in the coming weeks to discuss the options of the fire station. The Boys and Girls Club would not comment on the situation.