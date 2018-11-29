City officials seek to release more on Alabama mall shooting

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Leaders of an Alabama city that's been the target of protests since police shot and killed a black man in a shopping mall are asking the state for permission to release more information about the killing.
Hoover city officials made the request during an appearance Thursday. They say they'll look at releasing information on their own if no response comes by noon Monday.
Demonstrators and relatives of Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. have pushed authorities to release video and other evidence. Bradford was killed by an officer responding to a report of a mall shooting on Thanksgiving.
The state is investigating and so far has refused to release video and other information about the killing.
A spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
