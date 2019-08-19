City of Sheffield hopes grant will help clean up problem spots

The city of Sheffield is hoping a community block grant will help them clean up some trouble spots across the city.

The city applied for a $121,000 grant from the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments to hopefully clean up three problem spots, including one place along Southeast 20th Street in Sheffield.

Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said they aren't sure when they will know if they got the grant, but if they do get it, they will release the complete list of places that will be cleaned up.

Nicholas Vaughn lives along Southeast 20th Street in Sheffield and everyday he looks at a vacant lot with the weeds overgrown and large debris piles.

"It's a wreck. Southern Sash used to be here and it was demolished, I wanna say, the early 2000s," said Vaughn. "There have been no efforts to have it cleaned. It would be nice if it could be done."

Vaughn said not only is the property an eye sore, but it is dangerous too. He said he and his neighbors get a lot of uninvited guests from the vacant property.

"A lot of timber rattlesnakes and other varieties. Yes, it's a problem," said Vaughn.

Vaughn hopes the city will get the grant and clean up the space.

"There are plenty of opportunities for this area if they utilize it," said Vaughn.

The city said once it finds out if it will get the grant, everyone will be updated. The city will have to pay about $12,000 of the grant, but that still leaves them with more than $100,000 to clean up the spaces.