Scottsboro city leaders hoping for more new development in the area

The City of Scottsboro is growing and city officials say they want to see that continue with the help of a retail recruiting firm.

"It's a good tool for us to have to help recruit businesses that we want to come here," Scottsboro Mayor Jim Mccamy said.

Right now work is underway on building a new Publix at the intersection of Hwy 75 and Hwy 35.

The area will eventually be home to The Shops of Scottsboro where Publix will occupy the largest space.

"We've got a lot of growth in the area that we are really excited about," Mccamy said. "We've got Publix and several coming things coming in with Publix. We've got another couple of things that haven't been formally announced yet. We are moving a lot of dirt right now and it's great to see."

Mccamy says city leaders want this to continue.

That's where a retail recruiting firm comes in.

"It's a company that has contacts and goes out and helps us recruit retail businesses such as Publix, or Chick-fil-A or Starbucks, those type of businesses. Some that we don't have that we would love to have here."

The idea of a retail recruiting firm was discussed in a city council meeting Monday night.

Mccamy says the city has worked with one in the past and hopes to do it again in the near future.

That will in turn hopefully help bring other businesses residents have expressed interest in, to the area.

"Those are the ones that we need assistance with, putting our name is front of them, urging them and making the contacts," Mccamy says.

A vote is expected next week on which retail recruiting firm the city will go with.

As for Publix, it's expected to open in the fall of 2022.