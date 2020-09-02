Scottsboro building a new storm shelter

The City of Scottsboro is building is a new storm shelter.

"We are a tiny congregation, but we're always looking for ways to help," said Donna King, Hollis Memorial United Methodist Church pastor.

King says people in the community near the church have wanted a storm shelter on the south end of the city of Scottsboro for years.

That storm shelter, will soon be a reality.

Scottsboro is placing a storm shelter on land right next to the church. King said because of the coronavirus pandemic, getting the project together took a little more time than expected but says she knows how important this shelter is for the people who live around the church.

"It will allow the people of this community and this neighborhood to be able to get to a shelter more quickly and safely seek shelter than it would be to have them drive into town, so we’re very excited," said King.

Now that the location for the storm shelter has been set, King said the project will be done by the end of September.

An official from the city of Scottsboro said the shelter will be able to house 200 to 250 people.

This will be the third storm shelter in the city.

City of Scottsboro is handling the cost of construction.