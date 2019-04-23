City of Scottsboro: Fire at brush dump can't be extinguished right now

The City of Scottsboro says a fire at the City Brush Dump is continuing to burn, but it has been contained.

According to the city, the brush dump caught fire the evening of Saturday, April 13. The city says, due to the magnitude of the fuel load and the way it's compacted, the fire is essentially burning underground and extinguishing it at this time is impossible.

In a Facebook post, the city says, "We realize this is causing a significant issue for those living in the surrounding area. All officials agree, attempting to extinguish with water would slow the burning process and make the smoke issue worse. This is why the smoke may have been particularly worse in some areas following the rains last week."

This city says crews are working on the fire daily, and smoke conditions in the area will change with the weather depending on temperature, humidity and wind direction. According to the city, the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Scottsboro Street Department are assisting in the operation.