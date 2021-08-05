City of Russellville could be sued after two inmates die while in custody

Two inmates died while in custody at the Russellville City Jail and now attorneys representing the families of the inmates have sent letters to the city stating they might sue.

The jail is located in the Russellville Police Department.

According to the letters of intent, Dylan Lane, 21, was found dead in his Russellville City Jail cell in November 2020. A few months later Sarah Campbell, 30, was found dead in her cell in April 2021.

The Franklin County Coroner responded to both calls and told WAAY 31 Lane and Campbell did not die of suicide or foul play.

He could not comment further on how they died.

The letters of intent legally have to be filed six months after both incidents occured and reserve the right of the attorney's to file suit for two years after their deaths. No lawsuits have been filed in the case.

Each letter of intent calls their deaths 'wrongful' and says the city was 'negligent.'

In total, both cases are seeking $30 million from the city.

Right now, its not clear how many jailers work at the city jail, how Campbell and Lane died, or if cameras are installed in the cells that could shed some light on their deaths.

WAAY 31 has filed an open records request with the city attorney to get these details.

The Russellville police chief and mayor both said they couldn’t say anything about the cases because of pending lawsuits.

They referred WAAY 31 to the city attorney who said it would be premature to make a comment since lawsuits have not been filed.