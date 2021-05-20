City of Madison's council choose next police chief

Madison City Council approved their pick for the next police chief.

John Gandy was the overall pick out of four candidates, inlcuding the current acting chief, John Stringer.

WAAY-31 was at the city council meeting where it was almost a unanimous vote.

All but 2 city council members voted yes for Gandy.

But since it was 2 out of 7, the majority won and now the city will begin contract negotiations.

Mayor Paul Finley says he's happy with the council's pick, but it'll be hard to see one of their own go.

"It's been a tough time for us though because one of the candidates was local and while he's done an incredible job, I also recognize the significance of this decision" said Finley.

The local candidate Mayor Finley is talking about, is John Stringer.

Stringer has been the acting chief for the last 4 months and has been with the department for 24 years.

After the council narrowed it down to 4 candidates, John Gandy was their final pick in Thursday's special called meeting.

Now, they will start the weeks-long process of contract negotiations.

There's a meeting next Monday, but Finley says everything won't be finalized until June 14th.

"Moving expenses, time frame on when they'd be able to come to the city of Madison, on salary. So there's multiple things we must accomplish and we can't get that done by next Monday," he said.

All of the candidates are from out of state except Stringer, but Mayor Finley says don't count Stringer completely out just yet.

"Stringer told me long before how excited he was to have the opportunity but win, lose, there wouldn't be a draw... He was going to be fully in the city of Madison, doing whatever he was asked to do to continue to move this department forward," he said.

Now that Gandy's been approved by city council, he just has to say yes and he will have his official appointment by the city on June 14th.