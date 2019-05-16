City of Madison tightens tethering rules

The city of Madison is tightening its rules on animal tethering.

The Madison City Council on Monday approved a new ordinance that institutes punishments if animals are tied up outside without the owner being present.

Violators of the ordinance will be charged $250 for their first offense, $500 for the second offense, and spend 10 days in jail on a third offense.

The city of Huntsville’s anti-tethering ordinance went into effect earlier this year.