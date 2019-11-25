Questions mount for city of Madison even after officers cleared in Dana Fletcher shooting death

Demands for transparency in Madison are still coming after the city announced officers involved in the killing of Dana Fletcher are cleared to go back to work.

The city says its Incident Review Board looked into the Fletcher case and believes the unnamed officers, "acted according to department policies and procedures."

For the first time, the topic of Dana Fletcher was part of a city council agenda Monday night. Questions are still coming to the city of Madison even though it's been almost a month since the shooting.

"Well it was mainly about transparency and trust, like I said in final comments, you've got to win the trust of all the people if you want to serve and protect," Hanu Karlapalem, who has lived in Madison for 20 years now, said.

On Monday night, Karlapalem went to the podium to address the Madison City Council about the death of Dana Fletcher.

"District Attorney's office, sheriff's office, and Internal Review Board are not outside agencies," Karlapalem said.

He wasn't satisfied with the city's statement released just hours earlier, explaining the internal investigation findings. The Incident Review Board is led by a division commander, appointed by the Madison Police Chief.

Three other members are from the Madison Police Department. One works with the Madison County District Attorney's Office. The city says the board investigates any time an officer fires a gun while on duty.

Karlapalem thinks the board's review could be biased. When asked about how the city handled the case, he said...

"Terrible! The city did not handle it well, that's why I was asking."

Madison Mayor Paul Finley was not at the city council meeting. Other city leaders would not comment on the case. The city's statement says it will not comment or release body camera footage due to an expected lawsuit from the Fletcher family. Karlapalem says it's the only way to start restoring trust.

"Any other videos that are out there should be released, that's how you restore trust," He said.

The city has not released the names of the involved officers.