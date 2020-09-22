City of Madison seeks public input on new community center

The City of Madison is seeking input about a new community center.

The Madison City Council voted in February to purchase the Three Springs facility, which was formerly a juvenile detention center.

Plans for the community center include meeting spaces, an art room, a computer room and offices for non-profit agencies. It’s expected to take five years to complete.

The city council revoked Three Springs’ business license in August of 2019 following a series of juveniles escaping from the facility.

You can give your input on the community center in the city's survey.