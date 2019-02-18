City of Madison preparing for possible flooding this week

First responders are coming up with a game plan to keep Madison County safe this week.

The National Weather Service, the Emergency Management Agency and Huntsville police met to come up with ways to keep everyone safe from not only flooding, but also large amounts of rain and thunderstorms.

Right now, a portion of Ditto Landing is closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service stresses flash flooding could be the biggest concern since the Tennessee River could overflow as early as Tuesday morning.

A flood watch has been issued for most of North Alabama, and portions of Madison, Marshall and Jackson counties are already under a flood warning.

Emergency Management will be out patrolling the streets and making sure everyone is safe.

"People just need to be safe, that's the main thing. As the saying says, 'Turn around, Don't drown.' If you see water going across the road and it don't look safe, turn around. That would be the safest thing to do," said Mike Gentle, of Madison City Public Works.

The National Weather Service says this flooding could be as bad as in May of 2003, when areas from Knoxville to Huntsville were flooded.

The City of Madison said to try and alleviate more flooding from happening, everyone should keep their streets clean.

"Now, if the river does get up, our water does flow into the Tennessee River, so there's a stream that goes to the Tennessee River, so it would back that up too. We ask people not to put things in the curbs or anywhere on top of the storm drains or anything," said Gentle.

The Emergency Management Agency and Huntsville police will be putting up barricades. They said if you notice some streets starting to flood, call them, and they'll come out and block them. The City of Huntsville will also continue monitoring the Tennessee River and nearby bodies of water.